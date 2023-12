NEOSHO, MO – The Neosho Wildcats fell to Benton in the Neosho Holiday Classic’s third place game.

Collier Hendricks lead the charge for the Wildcats offense scoring 22 points, along with Tyrone Harris who picked up six assists on the day.

Despite Neosho’s strong first half of offense, Benton’s offensive surge in the fourth quarter would put the game away as the Cardinals would win 59-47.

Up next, Neosho will participate in the Kaminsky Classic from January 4th-6th.