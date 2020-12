NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Wildcats fell to Hillcrest (Springfield), 70-63 on night two of the Neosho Holiday Classic. Hillcrest led by 24 points in the first half, but let the lead slip to just six points by the end of the game.

Hillcrest’s Crishawn Haggard led the game in scoring with 24 points, followed by Neosho’s Austin Landon with 23.

Neosho will play Monett on Wednesday at 5 p.m., while Hillcrest will play East Newton at 8:00 p.m.