NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Wildcats took on the Lamar Tigers on the first night of the Neosho Holiday Classic. The Wildcats were able to defend their home territory with a 55-41 win over Lamar.

Chase Flynn led the Wildcats in scoring with 16 points, while Landon Austin chipped in 13.

Lamar will take on Monett in the tournament Tuesday at 5:00 p.m., and Neosho will play Hillcrest at 8 p.m.