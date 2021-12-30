Neosho boys defeat McDonald County to take Neosho Holiday Classic crown

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Wildcats have been crowned winners of their own tournament (in the Boys Black Bracket) after a gritty 70-63 comeback win over McDonald County.

After entering halftime with a six-point deficit, the Wildcats entered the fourth quarter leading by three points after a standout performance by senior K’dyn Waters, who posted a double-double with a monster 38 points and twelve rebounds. He was also named Tournament MVP.

Waters says, “They made it easy for me to make shots. They played really good defense. Even when I slacked, they picked up for sure. It means a lot. Mac game, that’s like a big rivalry here. I just got here this year. It’s my first Mac game that I got to participate in, so it was fun. It meant a lot.”

Zane Culp, Neosho head coach, says, “The last two nights we’ve been down going into halftime. And we’ve been down more than 10 points, nine or 10 points, whatever it was. So it just shows that these guys are figuring out how to win no matter what the situation is. I’m just really proud of them. We’ve finished second place a lot over the last few years, so it’s just really nice to finally get over that hump and get a championship.

Eli McClain, who was named to the All-Tournament team, was the highest scorer for the Mustangs, putting up 27 points on the night.