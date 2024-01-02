NEOSHO, MO – After a strong performance in the Neosho Holiday Classic, Neosho boys basketball is looking for a repeat of last year’s success.

With a 19-8 record in the 2022-2023 season, head coach Cody Culp will look to build around his young talent. The Wildcats offense runs through senior guard Collier Hendricks, and he makes up only one of three returning seniors on Culp’s squad.

“It’s big for me to be a leader,” Hendricks said.

“I think the beginning of the year was just getting our feet wet and seeing what varsity was like. We’re not always playing our best at the beginning, but now we’re starting to really turn things around.”

Coach Culp spoke highly of Hendricks in understanding the leadership role the senior is put in this season. Culp said with a new team there is expected to be ups and downs, but it’s all ultimately a learning curve.

“Collier has done a great job so far,” Culp said.

“He’s gone from a role guy to now a point guard leader. We knew it was going to be a learning curve as we go, but it’s a long season. When everyone is in a different role you’re going to have ups and downs at points.”

Despite the young group, juniors Tyrone Harris and Brodie Arthur have emerged early has major contributors to the Neosho offense. Hendricks’ fellow senior teammate Colton Southern has also racked up minutes on the court.

Southern described the importance of staying positive, and to keep moving forward.

“Those first six games can get you worked up,” said Southern.

“We just took a step back and refreshed, and we got a win that way. We just need to keeping moving forward and staying positive.”

Neosho will participate in the Kaminsky classic beginning on January 4th.