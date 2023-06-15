NEO hosted a team camp for several athletes in the Four States earlier Thursday. It was the first summer high school team basketball camp the college has put on.

NEO welcomed teams from all over the Four States including the Joplin varsity and JV, Webb City, Carl Junction, Riverton, Independence, Vinita, Jay and Miami.

The teams played exhibition matchups against each other scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. The games were in the main gym and activity center gym. We caught up with NEO basketball head coach Jeremy Jackson about hosting the camp for the first time and maybe recruiting some future Norsemen.

Jeremy Jackson said, “It’s great for people from outside Miami to come to Miami and see the great things we do have going on here and that’s a testament to our administration and on down. When we have the great support that we do have, it truly does help. There’s a couple kids that are sophomores that are really really good, they’re gonna be juniors next year, so we’re definitely gonna keep our eye on a couple kids.”