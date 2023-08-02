MIAMI, Okla. — Former Pittsburg State University volleyball coach Sarah Wall will assume Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Lady Norse Volleyball’s top coaching post.

“We are extremely excited and fortunate to have someone like Coach Wall on our team,” said NEO Athletic Director Joe Renfro in a prepared statement. “Her knowledge and experience for the sport will propel our teams into national championship contention, which is what we are all about here at NEO.”

“I believe life goes so fast, and I can’t sit around and watch it fly by,” Wall said. “I believe God sets your path, and I am willing to follow it every step of the way. I am so glad he led me to NEO.”

Sarah Wall

NEO A& Volleyball coach

Wall coached at Webb City and Carl Junction High School for more than 20 years, with almost 400 career wins.

While at Carl Junction, she led her teams to six district championships, a Class 3 runner-up finish in 2013 and held a 36-0 record in the Big 8 Conference for five seasons. She was inducted into the Carl Junction Athletics Hall of Fame in 2023. Her 2013 team was inducted in 2022 for being the first women’s program in school history to reach the state championship.

Wall is a lead coach for Gold Medal Squared summer volleyball camps and is the owner and director of Club MVP Volleyball. She also serves as a national speaker for Glazier Coaches clinics.

She graduated from Joplin Parkwood High School in 1981 and earned a bachelor’s degree from Missouri Southern State University and a master’s degree from Pittsburg State University, both in kinesiology.