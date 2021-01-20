NEO A&M Women’s basketball prepares for season opener

MIAMI, OK. — The NEO A&M women’s basketball team is gearing up for their season opener on Friday.

This season, the Lady Norse are determined to re-emerge as a top contender in their conference.

They’re coming off of a 15-14 season, a down year compared to previous seasons.



“You know, it’s always a goal to win championships and that championship is the region two championship,” said NEO A&M head women’s basketball coach Jim Rowland. “You know at one point, we’ve won it I think five years, four years in a row, something like that and so it’s time to get back there.”

But their first game of the season is anything but a layup. They’ll be going up against South Plains College, the third ranked team in the nation.

“I’m excited. It’s going to be a battle,” said NEO A&M sophomore point guard Dariann Myles. “They’re the top three in the country and coming to our place. We just have to show out.”

The team believes it’ll be good for them to face tough competition right out of the gate.

“I think they’re really going to respond well,” said Rowland. “You know, I always tell them to feed after me. I’m not going to back down from a challenge and you know, if we want to be the best, we have to play the best.”



Ultimately, the team is just excited to return to the court for the start of another season.

“We won’t have the same amount of fans that we usually do,” said Myles. “But, it’s going to be a plus just to even play. Not a lot of people even get the experience to play this season. So, it’s good for us.”

Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday, January 22 at NEO Field house.