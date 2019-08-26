NEO A&M Prepares For Thursday’s Season Opener

MIAMI, OK — The NEO A&M Golden Norseman Football team is fine tuning its game plan ahead of Thursday’s season opener against Arkansas Baptist College.

The Norseman enter 2019 ranked 13th in the country in the preseason poll.

NEO A&M won eight games a year ago, and made its second straight appearance in the Midwest Classic Bowl where it lost to Butler Community College.

The Norseman have plenty of experience coming back on their offensive line. They’ll have to protect a couple of signal callers this season as Redshirt Sophomores Tanner Griffin, and Jack Diamond are splitting reps under center.

Coach Zach Allen says the strength on defense is in the trenches, and he expects the team to be physical on that side of the ball.

More importantly, the team has a business mindset it believes will set them up for success.

“I think they’ve taken to that mantra since January,” said Coach Allen. “Expectations are high, and they need to be. We know that our schedule is incredibly tough, and I think at the end of the year, we’ll put ourselves in position to challenge for this conference, and that’s what we have to do every year.”