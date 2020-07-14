NEO A&M plans to move fall and winter sports to spring season

MIAMI, OK. — After Monday’s vote by the NJCAA, NEO A&M has announced they will move all fall and winter start sports to the spring of 2021.
Sports affected by this change include:
- Football, which will now start March 25.
- Men’s and women’s soccer, which will start April 2.
- Volleyball will begin January 29.
- Men’s and women’s basketball will start January 22.
- Wrestling will start on January 20.
Under the NJCAA plan, sports originally scheduled for the fall and winter will be able to participate in limited practice and external scrimmages during the fall semester, while spring seasons will have a cap on the number of games allowed for each sport.