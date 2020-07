MIAMI, OK. — The NEO A&M volleyball team will have a new head coach going into the upcoming season.

The athletic department announced Monday that Alli O’Banion will take over.

Alli O'Banion Name Head Volleyball Coach https://t.co/dSmantlqZw — NEO Athletics (@NEONorsemen) July 13, 2020

O’Banion was previously an assistant coach at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas. Last season was also her first time coaching at the collegiate level.

O’Banion played at Southern Arkansas from 2014-18 and was a three-time All-GAC conference player.