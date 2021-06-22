NEO A&M names Burnett as new head softball coach

MIAMI, Okla. — Big shoes to fill. That was the common phrase used when talking about the hiring of NEO A&M’s new head softball coach Bailey Burnett.

But when you replace a legendary coach like Eric Iverson 26 years later, that’s to be expected. Burnett has an idea of what being a Norse means though. Her brother wrestled for athletic director Joe Renfro, who helped hire her, while her sister at one point played for Iverson.

So you can say that Burnett is willing to try those shoes on for size and see how they fit.

Burnett comes from Neosho County Community College where she was an assistant coach for the past three seasons. There she helped guide the Panthers to their first winning record in six years. Burnett has been around the block before too, having played college ball at Allen Community College and then a few years at Tabor College.

From her time with Neosho County Community College and beyond, Burnett is familiar with what NEO A&M is about and she’s committed to keeping the program on a winning path.

“I definitely want to win as most head coaches do,” Burnett said. “But I think it’s about the team chemistry, about helping them succeed in the classroom as well, but definitely winning is up there.”