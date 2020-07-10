NEO A&M head football coach steps down, accepts coaching job at Northeastern State

Miami, OK. — NEO A&M head football coach Zach Allen will be leaving the program to accept a coaching position at Northeastern State University.

The athletic department announced Friday that Allen is stepping down after 12 years with the team.

He became the head coach in 2018 and complied a 12-9 record during his tenure.

Assistant coach Zach Crissup will serve as the interim head coach. He’s been the defensive coordinator for the Golden Norsemen for the past two seasons.

NEO will start their season at home against Trinity Valley Community College on August 29.