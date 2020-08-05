NCAA cancels Division II fall championships

(KSNF/KODE) — The Division II Presidents Council decided Wednesday that due to the operational, logistical and financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the seven fall 2020 championships have been canceled.

This news come in light of the NCAA announcing that a decision on fall sports be made at the earliest by August 21. Division III announced earlier Wednesday afternoon that its respective division championships are canceled as well.

The NCAA said, “Holding competitions as planned or postponing them to spring deemed not feasible.”

As of Wednesday, 11 of the 23 Division II conferences had already announced that they would not compete during the traditional fall season.

“After reviewing and discussing the Board of Governors’ directives, the Division II Presidents Council made the difficult decision that holding fall championships in any capacity was not a viable or fiscally responsible option for Division II,” chancellor of South Carolina Aiken and chair of the council Sandra Jordan said in the official NCAA press release

“This decision was discussed very thoroughly, and I assure you, it was not made lightly. It is important to note that fall student-athletes will be given eligibility-related flexibility to allow them championship opportunities in the future. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on providing the best championships experience for our winter and spring student-athletes who were not afforded those opportunities at the beginning of this pandemic.”

Division II schools and conferences can still choose to play part or all of their regular season in the fall semester if they follow the requirements set forth by the Board of Governors.