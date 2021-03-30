National Athletic Training Month highlights importance of athletic trainers

WEBB CITY, Mo. — March is National Athletic Training Month, and as things slowly continue to return to normal, athletic trainers find themselves returning to their normal duties and picking up some new ones.

When last year’s spring sports seasons shut down, some athletic trainers were called to serve as screeners during the pandemic. Now, as sports have resumed, athletic trainers have played a key role in return-to-play protocol for athletes who have experienced COVID-19.

They’re also dealing with the injuries they saw before the pandemic began.

For many schools, like Webb City, it’s seen as a huge benefit to have an athletic trainer on hand at the school, to deal with injuries as soon as they occur

“Having an athletic trainer in the schools, just gives the coaches and the students another resource as to what can I do,” Webb City athletic trainer Craig Jennings said. “Once an injury occurs, what do we need to do to get back faster and hopefully safer.”

“Oh it’s the best,” Webb City junior Brentan Wilson added. “Not every school has an athletic trainer, and we’re able to get here quick and understand what’s going on with our body, what’s wrong and get it corrected as quick as possible without missing playing time or anything like that.”