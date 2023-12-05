WEBB CITY, MO – The McDonald County Mustangs shut down a late comeback attempt by the Webb City Cardinals Tuesday night.

Abby Sargeant’s quick defense allowed for a turnover and basket in transition. Kirra Long also buried a three point shot on the follow-up possession to narrow the Mustangs lead.

Despite the late run, a basket by Carlie Martin sealed the victory for McDonald County 58-49.

Up next, the Mustangs and Cardinals will participate in the Lady Mustang Classic from December 11th through the 13th.