Mt. Vernon softball advances to district championship game; El Dorado Springs falls to College Heights

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chiefs Trivia

Ultimate Football

Off the Air Webcast

Lamar Vs. St. Pius X

MT. VERNON, Mo. — The Missouri Class 2, District 6 softball tournament continued in Mt. Vernon Wednesday evening. The quarterfinal round was played, determining the championship matchup.

Mt. Vernon topped Lamar, 6-0 to advance to the championship game, while College Heights Christian took home a 14-10 win over El Dorado Springs.

Mt. Vernon and College Heights will face off for the Class 2, District 6 title at Spirit of ’76 park tomorrow, May 6, at 5:00 p.m. The winner will advance to the state quarterfinals, where they will face either Diamond or East Newton.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission