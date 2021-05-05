Mt. Vernon softball advances to district championship game; El Dorado Springs falls to College Heights

MT. VERNON, Mo. — The Missouri Class 2, District 6 softball tournament continued in Mt. Vernon Wednesday evening. The quarterfinal round was played, determining the championship matchup.

Mt. Vernon topped Lamar, 6-0 to advance to the championship game, while College Heights Christian took home a 14-10 win over El Dorado Springs.

Mt. Vernon and College Heights will face off for the Class 2, District 6 title at Spirit of ’76 park tomorrow, May 6, at 5:00 p.m. The winner will advance to the state quarterfinals, where they will face either Diamond or East Newton.