Mt. Vernon girls win fifth straight district title over Seneca

MT. VERNON, Mo. — The Mount Vernon girls basketball team claimed their fifth straight district title on Saturday with a 84-23 win over Seneca.

Senior Lacy Stokes put up 30 points for the Lady Mountaineers, a game high. Sophomore Allie Schubert had 13 points, and senior Ellie Johnston had 11. The win marked Stokes’ and Johnston’s 100th career wins.

Seneca’s Aliya Grotjohn led the Indians in scoring with with 10 points.

Mt. Vernon will face Ava in the sectional round on March 10 at 6:00 p.m. Ava will host.