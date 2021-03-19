Mt. Vernon girls headed to state title game for first time since 2012

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Mt. Vernon girls basketball team is headed to the MSHSAA Class 4 state title game after taking down Vashon Friday evening at JQH Arena, 78-55.

Senior Lacy Stokes led the Mountaineers in scoring with a massive 39-point stat line. Senior Ellie Johnston totaled 18 points, 16 of which she scored in the first half. Johnston sat the majority of the second half after getting into foul trouble.

Stokes says, “We believed in ourselves, and I think we got overlooked. That’s expected, we’re a bunch of five foot little girls out there, and I couldn’t tell you how excited I am. It’s unbelievable. At the beginning of the season, I never thought I would get there.

Johnston says, “We knew we weren’t supposed to win, because they’re such a good team. I’m just glad we came out with the right mindset and put it on them.”

This will mark the Lady Mountaineers’ first state title appearance since 2012. Mt. Vernon will play Boonville on Saturday at 4 p.m. CT.