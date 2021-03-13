Mt. Vernon girls basketball punches ticket to final four with one point win over Blair Oaks

MT. VERNON, Mo. — The Mt. Vernon girls basketball team will advance to the Class 4 semi-final round after a 46-45 win over Blair Oaks in the quarterfinal round. The Lady Mountaineers were trailing 26-20 at halftime, but a late third quarter rally put them in position to pull ahead.

Grant Berendt, Mt. Vernon head coach, says, “I can’t describe how excited I am for our kids, our school, our community. They did an awesome job, we battled a very good Blair Oaks team, and we won. And it was crazy at the end, but I wouldn’t expect it any other way. I’m super proud of them.”

Senior Lacy Stokes, who had just two points off of free throws in the first half of the game, led the game in scoring with 19 points. Late in the third quarter, she sank three back-to-back three pointers to close the gap between Mt. Vernon and Blair Oaks.

Stokes says, “I can’t even describe it to you, like I said last time. I mean, I thought winning sectionals was cool, but this? This is even better. And to do it with my best friend again? We’re just ready to keep going, you know? Our goal is there and we’re gonna do everything we can to get there.”

Mt. Vernon senior Lisa Kruger had 10 points, while senior Ellie Johnston chipped in eight. Junior Mallorie Fick led the Falcons in scoring with 18 points.

Mt. Vernon will face Vashon in the final four. Tip-off is slated for 6:00 p.m. at John Q. Hammons Arena in Springfield, Missouri on March 19.