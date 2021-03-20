Mt. Vernon girls basketball finishes season as Class 4 state runners-up

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Mt. Vernon girls basketball team finish the season as the Missouri Class 4 state runners-up after a 58-52 loss to Boonville in the championship game. It was Mt. Vernon’s first trip to the state title game since 2012.

The Lady Mountaineers had been down by as much as 20 points in the third quarter, but a fourth quarter rally cut the deficit to just four points with minutes to go on the clock.

Grant Berendt, Mt. Vernon head coach says, “They got it all the way back to four with the ball, and I felt like things were starting to turn late in the third. We still had a couple careless turnovers where we got the ball and got stripped or missed a layup, I feel like if we could’ve got that game to two, that we really could’ve put pressure on them.”

Lacy Stokes, Mt. Vernon senior, says, “Obviously our goal at the beginning was number one, but I couldn’t ask for anything else. Just getting here was our goal. I’m so proud of our girls. I think last night made a big statement for us, that we aren’t here to mess around. We didn’t just play some scrub teams to get here.”

Ellie Johnston, Mt. Vernon senior, says, “They got ahead on us too much, and we were like, we just gotta give it all we got. We just kept fighting and fighting and I couldn’t be more proud of us.”

Johnston led the game in scoring with 21 points. Stokes had 14, while Raegan Boswell and Cameron Cassity each chipped in eight. Addison Brownfield led the Lady Pirates with 19 points.

The Lady Mountaineers finish the season with a 28-4 record.