Mt. Vernon girls advance to Class 4 quarterfinal round with win over Ava

AVA, Mo. — The Mt. Vernon girls basketball team will advance to the Class 4 state quarterfinal round with a 53-49 win over Ava. The game was tied at 49-all with one minute left on the clock, when senior Lacy Stokes hit a shot to take the lead with just nine seconds left.

Stokes says, “It’s a lot of relief. This is my fourth year of high school. I’ve lost this game three years in a row. To finally win it, I can’t even describe it to you. I cried after the game if that tells you anything, so it’s just unbelievable.”

Grant Berendt, Mt. Vernon head girls basketball coach, says, “I think it was great for us. My assistants and I talked, we knew going forward that we would play somebody who was going to punch us in the mouth. We didn’t know quite how our kids would respond. I thought tonight kind of showed that.”

The Mountaineers will host Blair Oaks on Saturday, March 13 in the quarterfinal round. Tip-off is slated for 1:00 p.m.