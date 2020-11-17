Mt. Vernon GBB eyes a run at state for 2020 season

MT. VERNON, Mo. — When you step inside Mt. Vernon High School’s gym and look up at the wall, you’ll notice the decorated history behind the girls basketball program. The Lady Mountaineers have amassed four straight district titles and counting, but this year’s team believes the run to state is real.

Last year, Mt. Vernon advanced to sectionals with a team that consisted of 11 freshmen. Strafford is a team in Class 3 that the Lady Mountaineers have seen the past four years in the postseason and have lost to in each outing.

Mt. Vernon brings much experience into the 2020-2021 campaign with seniors Lacy Stokes and Ellie Johnston leading the way. They think there’s much depth to this team that could help move past the sectional round and win in those bigger games.

“We had a ton of freshmen come in last year and like they didn’t know much, and were kind of nervous, but like they are really good now,” Johnston said. “They know everything, and like our thing for this year is, ‘We’re back.’ And like I think we’re going to have so much depth this year and it’s going to be fun.”

Stokes understands the milestones the program has reached and that last year was a change in direction.

“I think last year after we graduated that really talented class, everyone was like, ‘What do they have this year?'” she said. “You know, a bunch of juniors and freshmen, and maybe two sophomores. Last year, we kind of proved to people that we still have the legacy within us and we’re still going to go on a run and win like everyone expects us to.”