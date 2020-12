NEOSHO, Mo. — The Mt. Vernon Mountaineers used an early run to take a commanding lead over Neosho, never giving up that lead on their way to a 71-32 victory.

With the win, Mt. Vernon moves to 6-0 on the year. They’ll next face Clever in the first round of the Pink and White Tournament on December 28.

Neosho falls to 5-2. They’ll be back in action at the Doug Loeher Holiday Class on December 28.