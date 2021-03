WATCH: Mt. Vernon boys basketball took down Reeds Spring Wednesday night at Mt. Vernon High School 48-36 to advance to the Class 4, District 12 championship game.

The Mountaineers will face East Newton in Granby for the title on Friday. The Patriots only loss on the season came at the hands of Mt. Vernon earlier this season. Tip-off for the title game is set for 7 p.m. CT.