MSSU’s Robert Corn and Tongula Givens Steddum part of 2020 MIAA Hall of Fame class

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Friday, The MIAA announced that Robert Corn and Tongula Givens Steddum will be part of this years 2020 MIAA Hall of Fame Class.

Legendary basketball coach Robert Corn spent two years as a player at Missouri Southern, but he is best known for the 25 years he spent as head coach of the Missouri Southern men’s basketball team. His 1999-2000 team finished with a 30-3 record and an Elite Eight win in the NCAA D-II Tournament.

Corn left the men’s basketball program as its winningest coach with 413 career wins. He currently is third-best in all-time wins by a men’s basketball coach in the MIAA. He coached the Lions to two MIAA regular-season titles, and three MIAA Tournament titles. He coached the team to five NCAA Tournament appearances in 1993, 2000, 2011, 2012, and 2014.

He is already a member of both the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, and Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame.

It’s been more than 25 years since Tongula Givens Steddum last competed in track & field as a Missouri Southern State University, but Givens still holds many of the top 10 outdoor and indoor marks in both the triple jump and the long jump. She is one of two women in school history to surpass 41 feet in the outdoor triple jump and one of three to surpass 19 feet in the indoor long jump.



Givens Steddum was an eight-time All-America at MSSU, including national championships in the triple jump in 1994 (outdoor) and 1995 (indoor). She earned three MIAA high-point individual awards during her Southern career and held each Southern record in the triple jump and long jump at the time of her graduation. She also held the MIAA meet record for the outdoor triple jump until 2018.



In 1993, Givens Steddum was named MSSU’s Female Athlete of the Year and claimed the honor again in 1995, the same year she also won the E.O. & Virginia Humphrey Award, given to the institution’s outstanding student-athlete of the year.



In the 2003 indoor season, she had the third-best U.S. women’s triple jump mark and the eighth-best long jump, while posting the 45th best triple jump in the world. Givens Steddum trained at MSSU in 2000 and went on to qualify and compete in the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Trials.

The date and location of the this year’s MIAA Hall of Fame induction ceremony has not been determined because of the current coronavirus pandemic.