MSSU’s Parish named D2 National Pitcher of the Year

JOPLIN, Mo. — The hardware just keeps coming for Missouri southern lefty Zach Parish.

The Tahlequah, Oklahoma native was named the Division 2 National Pitcher of the Year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Wednesday.

Already named the Central Region Pitcher of the Year by both the Baseball Writers and the Division 2 Conference Commissioner’s association, Parish was also the MIAA Pitcher of the Year this season, as well as a first-team All-MIAA and All-Region selection.

Now Parish can add first-team All-American honors to his resume as well.