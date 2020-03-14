MSSU’s Martin named First-Team All-Region

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern center Cam Martin has been named a First-Team All-Region selection by the Conference Commissioner’s Association.

This season, Martin lead the MIAA scoring, rebounds, defensive rebounds, double-double’s, free throw attempts and free throws made, total field goals made, total points and total rebounds, while ranking second in blocks, field goal percentage, total blocks and total field goal attempts.



He was a first-team All-MIAA selection this season and was a member of the All-MIAA tournament team. Martin was an All-Region and All-American selection last year.



This is his second-straight First-Team All-Region selection. Martin’s name now goes on the All-American ballot for consideration.