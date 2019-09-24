MSSU’s Kimutai named National DII Male Runner of the Week

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just two days after winning an individual title at Missouri Southern’s Southern Stampede, sophomore Gidieon Kimutai has been named the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s National Division II Male Runner of the Week.

He ran the 8k course in 24:04 for a 17 second victory. His time also marked a new personal best at the distance, an improvement of 43 seconds from his showing last year when he finished second.

He also helped lead the Lions to a team victory over nationally-ranked Northwest Missouri State.

This is the third time in team history that a runner has won a national runner of the week award.

