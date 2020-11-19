MSSU’s Jeff Boschee to miss several games while in self-isolation

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern State University men’s basketball team announced it will be without head coach Jeff Boschee to start the regular season.

Boschee is expected to miss a number of games while in self-isolation, after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. Boschee himself has tested negative, as he released an official statement on Twitter this afternoon.

Assistant coach Paul McMahon will assume the role of acting head coach in Boschee’s absence. There’s no official word yet on how many games Boschee will miss.

Missouri Southern opens its season tomorrow night on the road against the University of Central Oklahoma Bronchos. The game is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT.