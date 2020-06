JOPLIN, Mo. — After four seasons spent with Missouri Southern, Elyjah Clark announced on Twitter Thursday evening that he has inked his first pro contract to play in Turkey.

Clark, who was a pivotal piece in the Lions run to the MIAA title game, contributed immensely to the conference’s number one scoring offense. He ranked 9th in the league with 3-pointers converted per game and amassed 403 total points through 31 games played his senior campaign.