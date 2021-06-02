MSSU’s Campbell named Division II National Field Athlete of the Year

JOPLIN, Mo. — At this point, it’d be easier to name off the accomplishments Missouri Southern’s Rajindra Campbell hasn’t earned.

The United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association named Campbell its Division II Field Athlete of the Year on Wednesday.

This past weekend at the Division II Outdoor Track and Field National Championships in Michigan, Campbell became a national champion in both the shot put and discus. He won the MIAA title in both events as well.

Campbell holds the school record in both outdoor events, and the indoor shot put record.