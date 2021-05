ALLENDALE, Mich. — Missouri Southern’s Rajindra Campbell is now a national champion.

The senior claimed the top spot in the Division 2 men’s discus throw with a toss of 55.89 meters. The first place finish gives him All-America honors as well.

This is Campbell’s first national title, and second All-America honor.

Campbell competes in the men’s shot put Saturday at 2 pm.