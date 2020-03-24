MSSU’s Cam Martin named an NABC All-American selection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Southern big man Cam Martin has been named an All-American. The National Association of Basketball Coaches released its Division II All-American team Tuesday.

Martin was an All-American selection last year by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association. The CCA group will release its All-American list soon.

This season, Martin was a first-team All-Region pick by the NABC and the CCA, a first-team All-MIAA selection, and a member of the All-MIAA Tournament Team.

He had a junior campaign that saw him lead the MIAA scoring, rebounds, defensive rebounds, double-double’s, free throw attempts, free throws made, total field goals made, total points and total rebounds, while ranking second in blocks, field goal percentage, total blocks and total field goal attempts.

Martin was named the MIAA’s Player of the Week seven times, and has also been named to the Bevo Francis Small College Basketball Player of the Year Watchlist.

It was announced on March 15 Martin made the top 25 list for the award. Finalists for that award are announced on April 4 with the winner being crowned on April 6.



