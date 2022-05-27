JOPLIN, Mo. – In recent year’s there’s been a real push to highlight the accomplishments and qualifications of minority coaches in sports, especially in football. Missouri Southern head football coach Atiba Bradley has received some recognition.

Bradley has been named to FootballScoop’s 2022 Minority Watch List/Rising Stars compliation.

The list is decided with input from NFL coaches and scouts, college coaches and staffers, and other figures in football.

Last year’s list included coaches like Marcus Freeman, Charles Huff, and Deion Sanders.

Bradley’s entry mentions he was nominated for the list by his peers, and that he received strong consideration.

Bradley is leading a culture change for Missouri Southern football. The Lions went 3-8 last season, but came close to winning several other games. They also had 10 All-MIAA performers last season, and one All-American.