MSSU’s Bradley finalizes coaching staff

JOPLIN, Mo. — New Missouri Southern football coach Atiba Bradley has finalized his coaching staff, keeping on some familiar faces while bringing in new ones as well.

Bradley and Missouri Southern announced Friday that assistant head coach and offensive line coach Matt Rahl, defensive coordinator Joe Bettasso, tight ends coach Sean McGrath, head strength and conditioning coach Zach Shaw and director of operations Rylee Hartwell will all remain on staff.

Joining them will be offensive coordinator Adam Austin, defensive line coach Chance Alberswerth, recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach Colton Meyers, running backs coach Reggie Mitchell, defensive backs coach Mitch Leppke, assistant defensive backs coach Trey Porter, and assistant defensive line coach Michael Gallo.

“I’m very excited about the coaches I have been able to assembled to help me mold, and lead our team,” Bradley said. “They come with a variety of backgrounds and experiences that will serve as a great resource for our players. The commonality with this staff is the ability to coach, mentor, recruit at a very high level. I’m only as good as the people I surround myself with and I feel very confident in the group of coaches I’m working with me. We all share a vision and a common goal of winning a MIAA championship to Missouri Southern.”