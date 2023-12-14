WARRENSBURG, MO – Missouri Southern Lions women’s basketball pulled off a huge upset against third-ranked Central Missouri on Thursday night.

Brandi Hudson lead the Lions in scoring with 19 points, and Kaitlyn Hunnicutt lead in steals with four. The Lions exhibited a strong game in the paint with Hunnicutt, who also lead the team in assists with eight.

Southern outscored UCM in every quarter but the fourth, and rode the lead to the finish line in a 78-66 win.

Up next, the Lions will travel to Lincoln on Saturday to play the Blue Tigers.