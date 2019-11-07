MSSU Women’s Basketball Preps for 2019-20 Season

JOPLIN, Mo — Missouri Southern Women’s basketball off a 14-16 campaign, and an MIAA tournament berth, is gearing up for the upcoming season.

Southern returns twelve players from last year’s team including its second leading scorer Chasidee Owens.

The Lions head to Arkansas this weekend play Henderson State and Harding to begin the season, and with the experience the team brings back, coach Ronnie Ressel expects a much improved team this season.

“I got a lot of confidence in this group,” coach Ressel said. “I think our team chemistry is really good. They pull for each other. They cheer for each other. I think the last two weeks, three weeks we’ve been practicing, our energy and effort has been really good day in and day out. We’ve been pretty consistent with that, and I’ve been pleased about that.”

Coach Ressel continued “You know those kids coming back, they’ve got a year of experience, and understand how tough our league is, how hard you have to play, and I think that has carried over into our practice here.”