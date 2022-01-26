MSSU women win sixth straight, men take down Rogers State

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team’s run of impressive wins continues, this time with a 73-56 victory over the Rogers State Hillcats. The win is the sixth straight for MSSU.

Madi Stokes lead the Lions in scoring with 13. She also picked up two blocks, and seven rebounds. Freshman Lacy Stokes picked up 13 points, 10 assists, and two steals. Amaya Johns joined them both in double digit scoring with 11.

With the win, the Lions move to 13-5 overall, 10-3 in the MIAA. The Lions have never lost a game to Rogers State, moving the all-time series record to 7-0.

The Missouri Southern men’s team also won it’s second straight game, defeating Rogers State 84-63.

The Lions had four players in double figures. Avery Taggart lead MSSU in scoring with 19. Stan Scott scored 18 while adding 15 rebounds. Winston Dessesow picked up 16, while Lawson Jenkins added 15.

Missouri Southern will be back home at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center on Saturday to take on Northeastern State. Action begins at 1:30 with tip off of the women’s game.