JOPLIN, Mo. – The Missouri Southern Women picked up their third win of the season with an 86-62 victory over Oklahoma Wesleyan.

Cassville product, Madi Stokes put up a team high in points (22) and rebounds (18) to record a double-double in the victory.

Five Lions would also finish in double figures: Chasidee Owens (12), Brooke Stauffer (12), Destiny Cozart (10), and Amber Buch (10).

The Lions will be off until January 4th, 2020 when they travel to Ft. Hays State for MIAA action.