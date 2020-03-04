MSSU Women Fall in MIAA Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Missouri Southern Women’s basketball team rallied down 12 in the 3rd quarter to take the lead but Washburn’s big 21 point fourth quarter was too much for the Lions to handle in a 66-52 loss in the opening round of the MIAA Tournament.

The Lions were led by Destiny Cozart’s game-high 20 points. Zoe Campbell scored 10, and Kai Jones had 9 points.

The Ichabods led 30-21 at halftime before going up 35-23 with 8:32 left in the 3rd period. The Lions then went on a 18-4 burst to go ahead but trailed by two at the end of the 3rd.

Washburn then outscored MSSU 21-9 in the fourth quarter to put the ball game away.

Washburn’s Shelbe Piggie dropped a team-best 19 points to pace the Ichabods. Hunter Bentley was right behind her with 17, and Reagan Phelan scored 10 points.

The Lions lose three seniors, including two of the team’s best players in Destiny Cozart and Chasidee Owens. Southern does return eight players for 2020-21 as they hope to build off a 10-18 season.