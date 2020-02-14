MSSU Women Beat Northwest Missouri, Earn Fifth Conference Win

JOPLIN, Mo — The Missouri Southern Women’s Basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak with a big 67-61 home conference win against Northwest Missouri.

Big conference win for @MssuWbb. Lions pull out a 67-61 win over Northwest to move to 5-9 in conference, 8-14 overall on the season and move a game closer to the Bearcats in the standings.@KSNLocalSports @KSNLocalNews @mososports pic.twitter.com/C7kwuwUdVx — Kevin Ryans (@OfficialKevRy) February 14, 2020

With the victory, Southern improved to 8-14 on the season and 5-9 in conference game. The win also moved the Lions a game closer to Northwest Missouri in the standings.

Destiny Cozart paced the Missouri Southern attack with 21 points. She also added 5 rebounds and four steals. Cassville native Madi Stokes came through in a big way for Southern with a double-double, 13 points and 10 rebounds.

It was a tightly contested battle for most of the game. Late in the fourth quarter, the Lions stretched their lead out to nine. The Bearcats though wouldn’t go away hitting two three-pointers to cut the lead to three but the Lions made clutch free throws down the stretch to secure the victory.

Missouri Southern next takes on Missouri Western at home on Saturday at 1:30 P.M.