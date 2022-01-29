JOPLIN, Mo. – Despite some shooting struggles in both the second and fourth quarters, the Missouri Southern women’s basketball team took down Northeastern State 55-47 Saturday for the team’s seventh straight win.

“I thought the first half they were the more energetic team,” head coach Ronnie Ressel said after the win. “The more effort team getting to the loose balls and getting second chance opportunities. I thought we did a much better job in the second half. Especially in the fourth quarter, I thought our defense was really good.”

The Lions held reigning MIAA Player of the Week Maleeah Langstaff to just 12 points, and the Riverhawks to 31 percent shooting. Southern was lead in scoring by freshman Lacy Stokes with 20. This was the sixth game this season with Lacy scoring 20 or more points this season. Kaitlin Hunnicut joined her in double figures with 13.

“Those plays are huge, the extra effort plays,” Stokes said. “When games are close like that it’s the team that gives the most effort and I feel like towards the end of that game we stepped up and did in order to pull off that win.”

With the win, Missouri Southern moves to 14-5 on the season, 11-3 in the MIAA. They’ll return to the road next Thursday to take on Lincoln.