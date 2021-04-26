MSSU walks it off in game one against Emporia State on its way to a doubleheader sweep

WATCH: In case you haven’t been following along, this Missouri Southern softball team has caught fire towards the end of the regular season. The Lions swept Emporia State Monday evening at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex.

MSSU walked it off in game one of the doubleheader, 4-3, while taking game two 6-4. Josie Tofpi brought the clutch hitting in game one to deliver the walk off with a hit to straightaway centerfield.

Lions return to action on Friday, continuing the homestand, and hosting Northwest Missouri State. First pitch is set 2 p.m. CST.