MSSU walks it off against Northeastern State in game one of doubleheader

JOPLIN, Mo. — This was the game of the day right here.

Missouri Southern State and Northeastern State were tied at two before both teams exchanged runs in the fifth and sixth innings to keep the score leveled heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. Adrianna Young stepped up to the plate and delivered a walk-off single to plate Yazmin Vargas as Southern took game one of the doubleheader 4-3 at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex Friday afternoon.

Game two of the doubleheader ended in a 3-3 tie due to inclement weather, leaving the possibility of another walk-off in the air. The Lions will be back in action on Saturday for a doubleheader against No. 22 Rogers State with first pitch set for 3 p.m. CST.