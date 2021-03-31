MSSU transfer Cam Martin commits to Kansas men’s basketball

JOPLIN, Mo. — Arguably one of the best to wear a Missouri Southern State University basketball jersey has announced his next move.

MSSU’s Cam Martin took to Twitter and made it official Wednesday afternoon that he is committed to play his grad transfer year with the Kansas Jayhawks.

Martin initially released his ‘Top 6’ schools less than a week ago, which Kansas was not one of the schools listed. The Division II All-American said he received about 40 phone calls the first day his name was placed in the NCAA transfer portal.

The six schools on Martin’s list included: the University of Nevada- Las Vegas, Creighton University, Georgetown University, Stetson University, the University of Texas, and Colorado State University. Texas was also said to have been a dream school of Martin’s, but once Shaka Smart elected to depart the program for Marquette University, that changed his overall thought process.

One connection Martin has to Kansas is that of current MSSU head men’s basketball coach Jeff Boschee who was a four-year starter under Roy Williams from 1998-2002. Boschee once held the Big 12 record for 3-pointers with 338, but that would eventually be topped by Texas’ A.J. Abrams in 2009.

Martin is a sharpshooter in his own right as he averaged 25.0 points and 9.1 rebounds last season in his final season with the Lions. The 6-foot-9 forward of Yukon, Okla., finished his career as the second-leading scorer in MSSU history with 2,040 points in just three years. The 6-9 big man also holds the MSSU career records for scoring average (23.7) and free throws attempted (637), while ranking third in career rebounds (803), fourth in field goal percentage (.589) and fifth in blocked shots (103).