The Missouri Southern men’s coaching staff has been named the MIAA Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Coaching Staff of the Year.



Head Coach Bryan Schiding, as well as Brian Allen, Jamie Burnham, and Jason Francis make up the staff.



Missouri Southern took second place overall in the MIAA outdoor meet, which earned them a number eight national ranking in the U.S. track and field DIV. II coach’s poll earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburg State staff earned Women’s co-Coaching Outdoor Staff of the Year. They share the honor with Central Missouri.



Pitt’s squad is led by first year Head Coach Kyle Rutledge, Associate Head Coach Brian Mantooth, and assistant coaches Ben Barrows, Jason Crow, Courtney Lord, and GA Cadin Gustafson.



The ladies had three individual titles and 10 All-MIAA performances at the meet.