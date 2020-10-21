MSSU student athletes participate in ‘Trick or Treat So Others Can Eat’

JOPLIN, Mo. — With Halloween nearing, Missouri Southern State University students put on their annual food drive, “Trick or Treat So Others Can Eat” on Tuesday evening.

The annual event is put on by the student-athletic advisory committee. Student athletes spent the last week canvassing neighborhoods to spread the word about the campaign. They then went back and picked up donated items and gave them to Souls Harbor in downtown Joplin.

This year, 7,528 cans were donated and the food is likely to last until the spring.

“My favorite part is seeing the looks on the faces of people inside like we saw today, and just hearing that this kind of donation might last them until next Easter” SAAC president Joe Kinder said. “It warms your heart to hear stuff like that.”

The fundraiser also doubles as a competition. The women’s golf team won this year by collecting and donating the most cans.

“I think being a student athlete, we get a lot of recognition,” SAAC representative Maggie Moore said. “I think it’s important we give back to the community and I think giving back is a positive image we’re able to give to the community and to Missouri Southern.”