MSSU struggles in loss to Missouri Western

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Missouri Western women’s basketball team took a commanding lead, never letting it go en route to a 76-47 win over Missouri Southern.

With Saturday’s loss, the Lions are still on the hunt for a spot in the MIAA tournament with two games left to play in the regular season.

Destiny Cozart lead the Lions scoring with 18 points, the only Lion in double figures. While Zoe Campbell tied the programs career blocks record.

The Lions will be back in action Wednesday against Central Missouri.