MSSU struggles in loss to Missouri Western

Local Sports

by: Bailey Harbit

Posted: / Updated:

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Missouri Western women’s basketball team took a commanding lead, never letting it go en route to a 76-47 win over Missouri Southern.

With Saturday’s loss, the Lions are still on the hunt for a spot in the MIAA tournament with two games left to play in the regular season.

Destiny Cozart lead the Lions scoring with 18 points, the only Lion in double figures. While Zoe Campbell tied the programs career blocks record.

The Lions will be back in action Wednesday against Central Missouri.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories