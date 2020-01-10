MSSU splits doubleheader with Central Oklahoma

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team remains unbeaten in MIAA play, while the women’s team still looks for their first conference win of the season after splitting their Thursday night doubleheader against Central Oklahoma.

Southern was led by Destiny Cozart’s 17 points as she made four three’s on the night and added five rebounds and two assists, but the Lions still fell 66-51. Zoe Campbell had 10 points and two blocks, to go along with three assists. The two blocks give her 42 on the season and tie her with Brianna Volmer (2005-06) for the top single-season mark in MSSU history.

The 12th-ranked Missouri Southern men’s basketball team made 17 three pointers as the Lions defeated Central Oklahoma 95-59.

Southern won its 24th-straight home game. Elyjah Clark scored 26 points as he went 8-of-13 from long-range, adding in six rebounds. Cam Martin scored 20 points and added 11 rebounds.